Take Up to 70% Off Sitewide During BoxLunch’s Labor Day Weekend Sale

Well folks we’ve got a long weekend on our hands so why not do some shopping? BoxLunch is hosting a Labor Day Sale with discounts up to 70% off sitewide! The deals apply to apparel, collectibles, accessories and more featuring characters from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars!

What’s Happening:

Welcome to another long weekend! Whether you get to enjoy the bonus day off or find yourself hard at work, go ahead and treat yourself to something fun from BoxLunch.

This weekend the pop culture retailer is hosting sitewide savings with discounts up to 70% off.

Here you’ll find clothing, accessories, collectibles or a cute addition for the home and best of all, there’s no code needed to unlock the savings. Plus enjoy free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre-tax)!

Need some inspiration? We combed through the sales items and found so many fun things like the Stitch Mummy crewneck, Pinocchio handbag, Avengers Assemble puzzle (3000 pieces!) and even a Pocahontas scrunchie set, and there’s tons more to check out.

Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

Good to Know:

Labor Day Sale discounts valid only on purchases made online at BoxLunch.com for a LIMITED TIME ONLY.

Cannot be combined with any other offers, coupons, discounts, or promotions.

Not valid towards select products, donations, prior purchases, gift cards, taxes, or shipping

Free Standard Shipping With $75 Purchase Excludes Pre-Order Items

An order must total at least $75 before taxes, shipping, and handling.

Offer valid for orders shipping within the United States only (excluding Hawaii and Alaska) and does not include overnight, 2 day, or 3 day shipping.

Not valid on Canada, Puerto Rico, APO/FPO, or international orders.

About BoxLunch

BoxLunch is a specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed pop culture merchandise. With every $10 spent across the retailers’ themed product collections, BoxLunch will provide a meal to a person in need through its philanthropic partnerships.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!