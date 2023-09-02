D23 Inside Disney Takes Closer Look at New San Fransokyo Square

Fans can get a closer look at the details and hidden fun with the latest entry from the D23 Inside Disney series, as the new video takes a behind-the-scenes look at the officially opened San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

D23 is taking a closer look at the now officially complete San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure, marking the conclusion of the transformation of the park’s former Pacific Wharf area.

In the video above, D23 Inside Disney visits San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure Park for a special look at the bustling seaside plaza that officially opened on August 31.

Fans can hear from the Walt Disney Imagineers behind the unique new neighborhood; discover the delicious eats and treats available; and maybe even catch a glimpse of a certain adorable healthcare companion.

The transformation of the Pacific Wharf area, largely untouched (relatively speaking) since the opening of Disney’s California Adventure in 2001, started its transformation (visibly) into San Fransokyo Square earlier this year at Disney California Adventure. In mid-July, guests were able to sample new San Fransokyo selections at Lucky Fortune Cookery, and the Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería was officially opened.

In the weeks following, additional dining options, unique shopping and more will be introduced as the transformation of this thriving seaside plaza continued up until its official debut on August 31st.

Now that the transformation is complete, locations across the area – from the Cappuccino Cart outside the San Fransokyo Gate Bridge to The Bakery Tour

For more about the transformation from Pacific Wharf to San Fransokyo and what it entails, be sure to check out our coverage here