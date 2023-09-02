Photos: “Coco” Chocolate Sculpture Arrives at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa For HalloweenTime

As is tradition, guests visiting Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa at the Disneyland Resort during HalloweenTime can find a stunning display in the hotel’s beautiful lobby.

This year, the culinary sculptors are taking us back to the world of Pixar Animation Studios’ hit film, Coco, with a fantastic dimensional sculpt featuring characters in one of the film’s magnificent settings.

Prominently featured, guests can see Miguel and his family guitar standing alongside Dante on a highly detailed marigold bridge with the land of the dead just behind them.

The sculpture, which appears to be made of chocolate as in years past, is very detailed and can be closely examined from all angles. As of press time, the sculpt was still being worked on, but based on previous sculpts, guests can expect to see a display board featuring all the stats of what it took to build this magnificent display.

In Pixar Animation Studios’ Coco, a vibrant tale of family, fun and adventure, an aspiring young musician named Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) embarks on an extraordinary journey to the magical land of his ancestors. There, the charming trickster Hector (Gael Garcia Bernal) becomes an unexpected friend who helps Miguel uncover the mysteries behind his family’s stories and traditions.

You can see the Coco display now at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa at the Disneyland Resort as part of the HalloweenTime festivities.