Photos: HalloweenTime Returns to Disneyland Resort

It’s that very special time at the Disneyland Resort – HalloweenTime! And the parks are decorated head to toe, or is it gate to esplanade? Toontown to Campus? I don’t know. Speaking of Esplanade, let’s start there and take a look.

The fun banners featuring bats have returned, as has the giant Oogie Boogie Silhouette above the entrance of Disney California Adventure. Once inside the gates, guests will find the classic purple and bats aesthetic that they have come to love on Buena Vista Street in recent years.

The Headless Horseman statue has returned near Elias and Co. and HollywoodLand, and new this year – features MagicBand+ interactivity. Those wearing a MagicBand+ can trigger different sound effects, like a galloping horse or a whiny as they walk by.

Honkin’ Haul-O-Ween has returned to Cars Land, and the usual sights and sounds for this time of year can be discovered in this land. Once again, Lightning McQueen and Mater make their appearances in their Halloween, er, Haul-O-Ween costumes.

Coco’s Plaza De La Familia has returned to the Paradise Gardens area, offering fun theming to the hit Pixar Animation Studios film, including a meet and greet with Miguel from the show featured throughout the day nearby.

Disney California Adventure will also play host to the separately-ticketed after-hours Halloween event, Oogie Boogie Bash, which is already sold out for the year, and has exclusive entertainment and experiences for that event. Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for more when that event begins.

Across the Esplanade, Disneyland has decked out the park in the usual pumpkin decor, which starts at the turnstiles to the park.

Once inside, guests can see the fan-favorite Mickey pumpkin anchoring Town Square on Main Street U.S.A. The HalloweenTime logo is also seen on lamp posts. Disneyland Park does not play host to a specially-ticketed Halloween event, so all entertainment and experiences, including the popular Haunted Mansion Holiday and Halloween Screams nighttime spectacular, are included with your admission.

Those visiting Frontierland can encounter The Halloween Tree, based on a story by Ray Bradbury. Nearby, they can see the day of the dead festivities in Zocalo Park.

Downriver, guests can enter the hallowed halls of the Haunted Mansion, where Jack Skellington has taken over once again and shows us what happens when two holidays collide.