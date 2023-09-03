Videos: The Houses Of Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 32

Universal Orlando has kicked off their signature Halloween event, Halloween Horror Nights, launching into their seasonal event on September 1st, and running through November 4th. We were there to check out all the new houses for this year’s event, including the major IP based houses like Stranger Things and The Last of Us, and their original stories like Dr. Oddfellow’s Twisted Origins and Bloodmoon: Dark Offerings.

Below you’ll find highlights in our videos of each of the haunted houses of Halloween Horror Nights 32:

Stranger Things 4

You must band together with your squad if you want to resist Vecna’s gruesome curse. Take on the scariest season of Stranger Things yet. Like Eleven, now’s your chance to stop him once and for all as you have the ultimate showdown in Vecna’s blood-red mindscape. Every ending has a beginning.

Yeti: Campground Kills

You and your friends are about to venture into a 1950s campground overrun by huge, menacing yetis who rip apart anyone who gets in their way. You must flee to the ranger tower to escape.

Dueling Dragons: Choose Thy Fate

No Matter Who You Choose, You Lose. Two warlocks of great power were turned into dragons after trying to take Merlyn’s spell book. Now you and your friends are caught in their epic battle. You must choose a path and a victor.

Bloodmoon: Dark Offerings

In a Colonial-era village, moon-worshippers witness a blood moon at their fall festival. They take it as a sign to hunt down any non-followers, including you and your scream squad.

The Exorcist: Believer

Two missing girls have been found with no memory of what happened to them. But wherever they went, the ultimate evil has returned with them. Enter the most terrifying scenes from the new Blumhouse film.

Universal Monsters: Unmasked

Four Universal Monsters. One New Nightmare. Descend into the Paris Catacombs, where you and your squad will face a new horde of Monsters: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, the Phantom of the Opera, the Hunchback of Notre Dame and the Invisible Man.

The Last of Us

You and your squad will encounter the haunting and overgrown world of the video game in a brand-new, terrifying way. Stay silent if you want to survive a multitude of Clickers, Hunters and more.

Dr. Oddfellow’s Twisted Origins

Your Soul is a Price He’s Willing to Pay. You won’t be able to resist going inside Dr. Oddfellow’s menacing menagerie of twisted oddities. But the price for you and your friends is steep: the cost of your souls to feed his immortal power

The Darkest Deal

Fame is Fleeting. Fear is Forever. Blues musician Pinestraw Spruce will have to face the music after meeting with The Collector and trading his soul for musical glory. You and your squad learn the terrible price of fame.

Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count

Chucky, the serial killer doll, is back for a new gorefest! He’s hijacked his own haunted house with all kinds of bloody hijinks. You and your friends must try to survive his ultimate kill count.

You can check out all these haunted houses on select nights now through November 4th at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida.