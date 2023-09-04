Marvel Studios Executive Producer Jamie Christopher Passes Away at Age 52

Jamie Christopher, known for his work on a number of Marvel Studios films as first assistant director and associate producer, has passed away at the age of 52.

Jamie Christopher was born in 1971 in Barnet, London, England, UK, and passed away on August 29th, 2023 at the age of 52.

Over a nearly three-decade-long career, Christopher worked his way up from third AD on Alien 3 to joining Marvel Studios' upcoming Fantastic Four

Christopher's MCU credits include first assistant director and associate producer on Thor: The Dark World, first assistant director and associate producer on Guardians of the Galaxy, first assistant director and associate producer on Avengers: Age of Ultron, first assistant director and associate producer on Black Widow, first assistant director and executive producer Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, and first assistant director on Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Christopher is survived by his wife Carly and their children Killeon and Jasmine, as well as his son Teddy and daughters Ophelia and Stella.

