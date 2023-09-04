Photos: Welcome Gifts and More as Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise Aboard the Disney Wish Sets Sail

This year’s Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise aboard the Disney Wish is kicking off today, and we’re onboard to share what exciting things happen during the cruise.

Banners for the DVC Member Cruise have been added into the Grand Hall alongside one's for the 25th Anniversary at Sea.

The kickoff and “Welcome Show” just for the Member Cruise took place on the ship’s deck. Below, we’ll include a live stream of the show we shared on our YouTube.

This year, for the first time, almost all of the guest’s commemorative keepsakes were given at the beginning of the cruise to aid with packing. Let’s take a look at what’s included so far – including a Disney Lorcana Starter Deck, a bag, hat, mug, and even a Goofy nuiMO, complete with special DVC attire.

Special Disney Lorcana play sessions with game developer Ryan Miller are taking place throughout the cruise.

Let’s take a look through the pages of the Member Cruise Insider.

Our travelers also received a fun duffle bag.

An author-signed, Member Cruise special edition of the National Geographic coffee table book 100 Disney Adventures of a Lifetime by Laughing Place contributor Marcy Carriker Smothers, featuring a custom book jacket and special gatefold highlighting the book's numerous Disney Vacation Club experiences, is a highlight of the gifts.

Stay tuned for more from the Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise aboard the Disney Wish.