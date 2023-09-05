Get a Jump Start on Holiday Gifting with Top Toys for 2023 at shopDisney

I know, I know, it’s a bit early to be thinking about gifts for the winter holidays, but with so many exciting toy options available now on shopDisney, why not get a head start on your shopping? Guests looking for dolls and playsets will find everything they need among Disney’s Top Toys!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

If there’s one thing that kids love, it’s toys, and if there’s something that adult fans love it’s Disney toys! Whether you’re shopping for a kid or a kid at heart, shopDisney’s Top Toys list is a great place to start.

With the holiday season on the horizon, you can get an early start on your gifting by browsing the latest spotlight series of toys on shopDisney. The lineup includes: Encanto Dolls Frozen Favorites Toy Story Playset Holiday ily 4EVER Gift set

Disney’s Top Toys are available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Anna and Elsa Singing Dolls Deluxe Gift Set – Disney Animators’ Collection – Frozen – $99.95

Anna doll comes with mini Troll plush and plastic Anna figurine

Anna sings Do You Want to Build a Snowman?

Elsa doll comes with mini Olaf plush and plastic Elsa figurine

Press tummies to hear Anna sing and hear phrases from Elsa

Part of the Disney Animators' Collection

Disney ILY 4EVER Holiday Doll Gift Set – $89.99

Set of three Disney ILY 4EVER dolls

Accessories include pretend frozen drink, cookies and cupcakes

Detailed outfits include Main Street U.S.A. tees and Mickey Mouse ear knit hat

Fully poseable

Encanto Doll Gift Set – 11" – $99.99

Set of four dolls: Luisa, Mirabel, Isabela and Dolores Madrigal

Poseable

Accessories include toy cactus, accordion and more

Comes in window display gift box with carry handle

Toy Story Action Figure Collection – $64.99

Set includes eight poseable action figures: Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie, Bullseye, Space Alien, Slinky Dog, Forky, and Bo Peep

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!