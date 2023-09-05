Dylan Rogers Selected as 2024-25 Aulani Disney Ambassador

Cast Member Dylan Rogers has been selected as the new Disney Ambassador at Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii.

What’s Happening:

Dylan has been with Aulani Resort for six years, starting as a front desk agent and serving as a groups assistant, front desk lead, and now guest service manager. She is also a Traditions facilitator for 2022-2023 and a Disney Aspire

Dylan says her grandmother has been an invaluable source of strength in her life, encouraging her love of Disney and helping her bring many creative crafting and artistic projects to fruition. Dylan said she will use her love of Disney and creativity to promote Aulani’s cast and stories to the world.

After an arduous interview process, Dylan was chosen from among a group of outstanding cast members including Shawny Morey from Sales & Services, Steve Paul from Front Desk, and Serena Valdez Duenas from Entertainment.

Aulani Ambassadors represent the resort and cast members through internal recognition events, community and Disney VoluntEAR events, media interviews, social media and guest interactions.

Kanoa will continue to serve out his term through the end of the calendar year and will assist in training Dylan until her term officially begins on January 1st, 2024.

What They’re Saying:

Dylan Rogers: “What an honor. I’m truly humbled to be your Aulani Ambassador. It’s not something that I take lightly, it’s a kuleana, a responsibility that I feel, and I will work my hardest every single day to be worthy of this for all of you. I know with Kanoa [Kawai, Aulani’s current Disney Ambassador] and our former Ambassadors, Janelle Sanqui, Manakō Tanaka and Alyssa-Lende Kane, there’s such a strong foundation that’s already been built here. I can’t wait to build further on that, and elevate Aulani Resort and all of you.”