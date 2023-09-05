All New How NOT to Draw Features Marvel’s “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur”

How NOT to Draw is a short drawing tutorial parody series where animators bring Disney characters to life. The characters are put through chaos in which the animators create. Season 2 is here and features Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

What’s Happening:

  • How NOT To Draw is back with a big season 2 premiere featuring Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.
  • In this drawing tutorial parody, when Moon Girl can't decide what kind of supervillain to fight, she unknowingly creates one of her greatest enemies yet
  • Can she and the animator defeat the villain before it escapes the page?
  • Check out the video below.

About Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur:

  • Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur.
  •  After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger.