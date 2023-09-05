All New How NOT to Draw Features Marvel’s “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur”

How NOT to Draw is a short drawing tutorial parody series where animators bring Disney characters to life. The characters are put through chaos in which the animators create. Season 2 is here and features Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

What’s Happening:

How NOT To Draw is back with a big season 2 premiere featuring Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur .

. In this drawing tutorial parody, when Moon Girl can't decide what kind of supervillain to fight, she unknowingly creates one of her greatest enemies yet

Can she and the animator defeat the villain before it escapes the page?

Check out the video below.

About Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: