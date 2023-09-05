D23 Hosting 25th Anniversary Celebration of “Halloweentown” in St. Helens, Oregon on Saturday, October 21st

D23 is making a trip to St. Helens, Oregon to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Disney Channel Original Movie Halloweentown in the place where it was filmed.

The magic of Marnie Piper and the rest of the Cromwell clan makes a triumphant return to St. Helens, Oregon—the original filming location of the Disney Channel Original Movie Halloweentown , an iconic Halloween classic! For 25 years, fans of all ages have traveled from the mundane of the mortal world to the enchantment and wonder of Halloweentown.

In celebration of this audacious anniversary, D23 invites you to share in the celebration of Halloweentown with special screenings of this beloved film at 10:30 a.m. PT and 1:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, October 21st, 2023, right off the iconic town square.

In case that wasn't enough magic to entice you, these screenings will be the first big-screen showings of Halloweentown in St. Helens, in the theater where the film's climax takes place! This epic screening celebration of the beloved film is going to be anything but normal, because, as Aggie Cromwell so wisely puts it, "Being normal is vastly overrated!"

In addition to the screening, guests will get a chance to explore the joy of Halloweentown all day long with St. Helens' annual Spirit of Halloweentown celebration, where Halloweentown itself returns with dazzling displays in the town square and special autumnal activities for all ages to enjoy.

Tickets for Gold Members can be purchased for $95 (+$7 processing) per ticket. General members can get tickets for $120 (+$7 processing) per ticket.

D23 Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to three guests.

Entry to one screening of Halloweentown at either 10:30 a.m. PT or 1:30 p.m. PT. Theater will open 60 minutes prior to each screening.

Commemorative gift

All day access to the Spirit of Halloweentown Haunted House Mermaids, Unicorns, Alpacas and Dragons Boat Ride to Sand Island Adventure Whispers on the Water Train Ride Nightmare on 4th Street – After Dark Activity The Great Big Halloween Experience The Alien Experience The Museum of Peculiarities & Oddities and Blue Cards (bring your headphones and listen to stories and more) Attraction tickets will be valid for BOTH October 21st and October 22nd, 2023

Halloweentown 25th Anniversary-themed photo opportunity

25th Anniversary-themed photo opportunity Parking for both the movie screening and the Spirit of Halloweentown event on Saturday, October 21st, 2023. Parking is only included on Saturday, October 21st, 2023. Parking for Sunday, October 22nd, 2023, can be purchased online at spiritofhalloweentown.com

