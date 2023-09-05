shopDisney’s Encanto La Familia Collection Celebrates The Entire Madrigal Clan

With the help of shopDisney, everyone can be part of the “family Madrigal!” Whether you’re most like Lusia, Maribel, Antonio, or even Tio Bruno (shhh!) you can show your love for the stars of Encanto through a new collection that just landed at shopDisney.

Tap into your magical and musical side at shopDisney with the brand new Encanto La Familia Collection

The diversely talented members of the Madrigal family come together on apparel and accessories that are perfect to wear at home or take on your next Disney vacation.

Guests will love this exciting assortment that spans: Spirit Jerseys Ear Headbands Hoodies Backpacks And more!

Sisters Isabela, Lusia, and Maribel bring their charm to a mini backpack that’s perfect for kids and adult fans alike; while the whole crew gathers for a family picture on a cream colored hoodie.

Encanto Backpack

The same cast of characters splits up to cover the whole Spirit Jersey that reads “Time to Shine” across the shoulders on the back side.

Encanto Spirit Jersey for Adults

Encanto "La familia es todo" Pullover Hoodie for Adults

We’re also loving the floral Ear Headband that we can only assume Isabela had a hand in designing!

Encanto Ear Headband for Adults

Check out the entire Encanto La Familia Collection that’s available now on shopDisney

Prices range from $19.99-$79.00 and links to our favorite items can be found below.

