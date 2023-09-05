Have Breakfast With Santa at Naples Ristorante in Downtown Disney

You and your family can have breakfast with Santa at Naples Ristorante in Downtown Disney on multiple dates from November 25 through December 24.

What’s Happening:

  • Santa Claus is coming to town, and he’s headed to Naples Ristorante at the Downtown Disney District.
  • This holiday season, create an enchanting storybook Christmas for your family and join in their upstairs dining room next to Santa's alcove.
  • Watch the spirit of Christmas come to life with a festive breakfast feast, mesmerizing décor, holiday activities and treats for kids, a little bubbly for the adults — and, of course, a visit with Santa and his elves.
  • Select hour-and-a-half sessions are available through December 24.
  • Click here to make your reservation.
  • Please review current Disney parking guidelines.
  • They will validate your parking on site if applicable.

The Experience Includes:

  • Family-style breakfast and hot cocoa
  • Visit and photo with Santa
  • Stuffed animal and personalized stocking (kids 10 and under)
  • Take-home treats
  • Carolers
  • Bottomless mimosa (21+)

