You and your family can have breakfast with Santa at Naples Ristorante in Downtown Disney on multiple dates from November 25 through December 24.
What’s Happening:
- Santa Claus is coming to town, and he’s headed to Naples Ristorante at the Downtown Disney District.
- This holiday season, create an enchanting storybook Christmas for your family and join in their upstairs dining room next to Santa's alcove.
- Watch the spirit of Christmas come to life with a festive breakfast feast, mesmerizing décor, holiday activities and treats for kids, a little bubbly for the adults — and, of course, a visit with Santa and his elves.
- Select hour-and-a-half sessions are available through December 24.
- Click here to make your reservation.
- Please review current Disney parking guidelines.
- They will validate your parking on site if applicable.
The Experience Includes:
- Family-style breakfast and hot cocoa
- Visit and photo with Santa
- Stuffed animal and personalized stocking (kids 10 and under)
- Take-home treats
- Carolers
- Bottomless mimosa (21+)
