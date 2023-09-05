Race Through Lightning McQueen Day with Cool “Cars” Products for the Family

Lightning McQueen Day (9/5 or #95!) is winding down, but we’re still excited about the merchandise available inspired by the classic racer and the movie Cars. From incredible playsets to home goods and apparel, there’s something here for every member of your family.

We’ve been having so much fun celebrating Lightning McQueen Day and focusing on everything related to Pixar’s Cars, but we’re still not done! Fans looking for the perfect Cars related gift will love these cute and creative suggestions from brands like Mattel, Pottery Barn Kids, LEGO and more.

Cars star Lightning McQueen and his rival Jackson Storm are in a vibrant new race as part of the Launch & Criss-Cross Glow Race playset. With two ways to play and glow-in-the-dark features, kids can launch the racers straight across when configured in 'daytime mode' or reconfigure for 'nighttime mode' criss-cross stunting.

Disney and Pixar Cars Glow Racers Launch & Criss-Cross Playset – $29.99

Includes Lightning McQueen and Jackson Storm Glow Racers vehicles

Snuggle up after a long day of racing with this beautifully soft, organic sheet set and pillowcases from Pottery Barn Kids.

Disney and Cars Organic Sheet Set & Pillowcases – $89 – $149

Hang out with your favorite Cars characters, spruce them up and scrub them down. Construct a drivable Lightning McQueen car, Mater, a car wash toy with movable washing arm, and a spinning tuning table. Take Lightning McQueen and Mater buildable car toys through the car wash. Kids can also attach the McQueen car to Mater using his hook and tow him to the tuning table to carry out repairs using the toy spanner, making sure he’s in top form ready for race day.

LEGO DUPLO Disney and Pixar's Cars Lightning McQueen & Mater's Car Wash Fun – $29.99

It's an instant Disney and Pixar Cars collection with 15 mini cars together in one set! The die-cast vehicles feature authentic body styling, iconic details and lots of personality, just like their onscreen counterparts. With fan-favorite characters and a first-look vehicle, the Cars 15-pack makes a great gift for kids, fans and collectors!

Disney Pixar Cars Mini Vehicle – 15 pk – ​$29.99

Become speed with this Cars-inspired racing jacket! Featuring a printed Rust-eze logo and embroidered details from the movie on the front, the back includes a patch of Lightning McQueen along with the embroidered words "Lightning McQueen" and "7 Time Piston Cup Champion" lettering. With flame detailed sleeves, this jacket is perfect for a day at the racetrack!

Disney Pixar Cars Lightning McQueen Racing Jacket – BoxLunch Exclusive – $89.90

Every great racer needs fuel and what better way to store it than this tower of snack containers featuring the faces of Lightning McQueen and Mater?

Pixar Cars Snack Containers – $14.99

Getting ready for bedtime can feel like a big race. With 12 racing stories featuring your favorite Disney Pixar Cars characters, each meant to be read aloud in five minutes, this durable, padded storybook with beautiful illustrations is the perfect fit for bedtime, story time, or anytime!

5 Minute Racing Stories – $12.99 Hardcover