Schedule Set for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli”

ESPN and Omaha Productions’ wildly popular Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli returns – with quarter-zip sweaters and brotherly banter – for its third season, bringing fans witty commentary, stellar guests, top-notch analysis and, special this year, a new 3-dimensional technology for Peyton to interact with throughout the telecast.

The 2023 Sports Emmy Award winner for Most Outstanding Analyst and two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning and his younger brother, two-time Super Bowl MVP, Eli Manning, will kick the season off with Aaron Rodgers’ New York Jets debut against the AFC East defending champion, Buffalo Bills on Week 1 of ESPN’s Monday Night Football (Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET).

Inclusive of Week 1, 10 editions of the award-winning Monday Night Football alternate telecast will air throughout the 2023-24 NFL season, including the Monday night Super Wild Card game and appearances from Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts, among others. All telecasts will air on ESPN2, with select shows on ESPN+. All presentations also available on NFL+.

Check out Peyton and Eli’s announcement of the Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli schedule: