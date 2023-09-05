Schedule Set for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli”

ESPN and Omaha Productions’ wildly popular Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli returns – with quarter-zip sweaters and brotherly banter – for its third season, bringing fans witty commentary, stellar guests, top-notch analysis and, special this year, a new 3-dimensional technology for Peyton to interact with throughout the telecast.
- The 2023 Sports Emmy Award winner for Most Outstanding Analyst and two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning and his younger brother, two-time Super Bowl MVP, Eli Manning, will kick the season off with Aaron Rodgers’ New York Jets debut against the AFC East defending champion, Buffalo Bills on Week 1 of ESPN’s Monday Night Football (Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET).
- Inclusive of Week 1, 10 editions of the award-winning Monday Night Football alternate telecast will air throughout the 2023-24 NFL season, including the Monday night Super Wild Card game and appearances from Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts, among others. All telecasts will air on ESPN2, with select shows on ESPN+. All presentations also available on NFL+.
- Check out Peyton and Eli’s announcement of the Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli schedule:
- Following two successful seasons, Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli holds 19 of the 20 spots in ESPN’s top-20, most-watched alternate telecasts.
- Beginning with the second episode of their debut season, the Manning brothers have added to this top-20 list in every subsequent week, continuing to raise the bar for alternate telecasts.
- Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli will introduce a new technology this season using an interactive touchscreen table. The table operates as a virtual football field, allowing Peyton to simulate in-game action in real-time.
- Fans will have the ability to watch Peyton demonstrate routes, formations, and offensive and defensive strategies on the game’s biggest plays. The touchscreen technology will be utilized periodically throughout each telecast.
- Peyton and Eli will return to their home-based studios in Denver and New Jersey, respectively. Similar to the previous two seasons, guests will join the Manning brothers from their own unique locations which could include their basement, music studio, office or other obscure spot.