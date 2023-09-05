Photos: Disneyland Pass Surprise Pop-Up Meet & Greet Opens in Discoveryland at Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Pass and legacy Pass Annuel holders at Disneyland Paris can experience a limited time meet & greet experience in Discoveryland.

What’s Happening:

The Disneyland Pass Surprise Pop-Up Meet & Greet launched on September 1st in Discoveryland at Disneyland Paris.

This experience is exclusive to Disneyland Pass and legacy Pass Annuel holders, with reservations required

The former Pass Annuel offices have been reopened for this experience, with some brand new props and sets featured within.

Guests have the opportunity to meet with Tinker Bell, with some cute Pixie Hollow inspired props and decor.

The other half of the meet & greet featured Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, who switches off with his girlfriend, Ortensia. They appear in front of an “Oswald & Ortensia Farm” backdrop.

These meet & greets are currently scheduled to be open through September 24th, and remember, reservations are required.