Pedal to the Metal! RSVLTS Drops New “Cars” Collection for Lightning McQueen Day

Racers, start your engines! It’s Lightning McQueen Day (9/5 for #95)! But before you get too excited for the day's events, why not take a pit stop over to RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) where they’ve just introduced 3 new shirt designs for the whole crew.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Speed is essential on the race track, but in life, fashion is everything…or so I’m told. The style makers at RSVLTS are combining the best of fashion with the excitement of Pixar’s Cars and best of all, it’s all available on Lightning McQueen Day!

Starting things off is the ultra cool "Cruisin'" pattern set against a black background. It features many residents of Radiator Springs including Lightning and Mater to Sarge, Sally and everyone in between.

Where would we be without Vitoline, Leak Less, Nitroade and Rust-eze? These are just a few of the names you recognize on the “Sponsors of Speed” shirt that showcases all of those great brands who come together for your racing entertainment and high speed thrills—which you get to enjoy from the comfort of the grandstand!

Finally, there’s “Pit Stop” the “cutesy” design among the bunch, but it also features the best colors! A bright blue background is decorated with blue icons of tires from Casa Della Tires while the Guido and the rest of the cars stand out in their various vibrant shades.

The Cars Collection is available now on the RSVLTS site

Collection is Shirt styles are traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX material (soft, stretchy, never shrinks or fades) and come in Classic (unisex) and Ladies cuts in sizes XS-4XL ($70), as well as Preschool styles in sizes XS-2XL ($39).

Links to all shirts can be found below!

Did You Know?:

