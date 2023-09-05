The 2024-2025 Disneyland Paris Ambassadors Semi Finalists Revealed

The selection process for the next Disneyland Paris Ambassadors is in full swing. These candidates have passed many tests to see who will become the official Disneyland Paris Ambassadors for 2024–2025.
What’s Happening:
- The selection process for the next Disneyland Paris Ambassadors is in full swing.
- Yesterday, these candidates passed the first of three juries that will assess their skills and qualities to find those who will become the official representatives of Disneyland Paris for 2024 and 2025.
- At the end of the day, ten candidates stood out and were chosen to be the semi-finalists of this selection; congratulations to them.
- On September 15, the finalists will be announced.