Comcast Pushes Date To Sell Hulu Share Ahead To End of September

Comcast has moved the date that they can sell their one-third share of Hulu, moving it from January of 2024 to September of 2023, according to The Wrap.

What’s Happening:

Originally, Comcast could sell their one-third share of Hulu in January of 2024, but reportedly has moved that date to September 30th, 2023.

Back in May, Disney CEO Bob Iger suggested that they would be “bullish” about acquiring the whole of Hulu, saying “There seems to be real value in having general entertainment combined with Disney+

Disney already owns two-thirds of Hulu, with Comcast retaining that last third – until the end of the month when it can be sold. Comcast CEO Brian L. Roberts said that the date was brought forward “last week” and a modification has been signed to the company’s current agreement. “So as of Sept. 30, after some short period of time, Disney can call,” Roberts said during the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference. “It will take a little time for this to play out. But both companies wanted to get it behind us, so we pulled the date forward.”

Roberts also suggests that the appraisal will take some time, given the value of Hulu in relation to other streaming platforms considering its Live TV component, ESPN

