Disney and Pixar’s “Elemental” Streaming on Disney+ Starting September 13th

Disney and Pixar’s Elemental will be available to stream on Disney+ starting September 13. Currently, there is a special deal for the advertising-supported tier of Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ revealed this morning that the fiery young woman Ember and go-with-the-flow guy Wade from Disney and Pixar’s Elemental are venturing to the streamer next week.
- The original feature film begins streaming on Disney+ September 13—also debuting that day is the making-of documentary Good Chemistry: The Story of Elemental, and Pixar Animation Studios’ short Carl’s Date, featuring the fan-favorite talking dog Dug.
- Also, through September 20, new and returning customers can subscribe to Disney+ Basic (with ads) for $1.99/month for three months by visiting DisneyPlus.com.
About Elemental:
- Opening in theaters this summer, Disney and Pixar’s Elemental is among 2023’s top 10-grossing films worldwide, earning $480 million in global box office.
- Set in Element City, where Fire-, Water-, Earth- and Air-residents live together, the original feature film introduces Ember (voice of Leah Lewis), whose friendship with a fun and sappy guy named Wade (voice of Mamoudou Athie) challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.
- Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Pete Docter, Elemental features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh.
About Good Chemistry: The Story of Elemental
- Pixar director Peter Sohn takes viewers on a humorous personal journey through the inspiration behind Disney and Pixar's feature film Elemental.
- Good Chemistry: The Story of Elemental traces his parents’ voyage from Korea to New York, explores his dad's former grocery shop in the heart of the Bronx, and delves into his choice of a career in animation, rather than the family business. The documentary is a delightful look at the unexpected influences that led to the making of the comedy-adventure Elemental.
- Good Chemistry is directed by Tony Kaplan and produced by Sureena Mann.