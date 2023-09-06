Disney and Pixar’s “Elemental” Streaming on Disney+ Starting September 13th

Disney and Pixar’s Elemental will be available to stream on Disney+ starting September 13. Currently, there is a special deal for the advertising-supported tier of Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ revealed this morning that the fiery young woman Ember and go-with-the-flow guy Wade from Disney and Pixar’s Elemental are venturing to the streamer next week.

are venturing to the streamer next week. The original feature film begins streaming on Disney+ September 13—also debuting that day is the making-of documentary Good Chemistry: The Story of Elemental , and Pixar Animation Studios’ short Carl’s Date , featuring the fan-favorite talking dog Dug.

, and Pixar Animation Studios’ short , featuring the fan-favorite talking dog Dug. Also, through September 20, new and returning customers can subscribe to Disney+ Basic (with ads) for $1.99/month for three months by visiting DisneyPlus.com

About Elemental:

Opening in theaters this summer, Disney and Pixar’s Elemental is among 2023’s top 10-grossing films worldwide, earning $480 million in global box office.

is among 2023’s top 10-grossing films worldwide, earning $480 million in global box office. Set in Element City, where Fire-, Water-, Earth- and Air-residents live together, the original feature film introduces Ember (voice of Leah Lewis), whose friendship with a fun and sappy guy named Wade (voice of Mamoudou Athie) challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Pete Docter, Elemental features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh.

About Good Chemistry: The Story of Elemental