Turn on the Glow with Disney Light Up Bags from Buckle-Down

It’s time for you to glow! Buckle-Down is putting a fun new spin on fashion bags with their latest lineup of Disney styles that LIGHT UP!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

If you love unique fashion and Disney characters then tap those keyboards and head on over to Buckle-Down where you’ll find a new series of clear light up bags decorated with Disney greats!

Five classic characters—Mickey, Minnie, Stitch, Jack Skellington, and R2-D2— lend their smiling faces to these incredible bags that do double duty: they hold all of your daily essentials during the day then light up at night (or anytime really) to make any location an instant party zone!

Each bag is made of transparent, clear PVC material and features space to carry all your favorite things including phone, wallet, keys, and more.

Guests can shop all of their favorite designs now directly through Buckle-Down

Disney Bag, Cross Body Light Up, Disney Mickey Mouse Winking Expression — Buckle-Down – $29.95

Measures 8.0 x 6.5 x 3.0 Inches

Disney Bag, Cross Body Light Up, Minnie Mouse Ears and Bow Icon — Buckle-Down – $39.95

Measures 6.75 x 8.5 x 3.0 Inches

Disney Bag, Cross Body Light Up, Lilo and Stitch Stitch Smiling Expression — Buckle-Down – $39.95

Measures 11.5 x 8.0 x 4.5 Inches

Disney Bag, Cross Body Light Up, The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack — Buckle-Down – $39.95

Measures 8.0 x 8.5 x 2.5 Inches

Star Wars Bag, Cross Body, Star Wars R2 D2 Droid Components, Transparent — Buckle-Down – $39.95

Measures 11.5 x 8.0 x 4.5 Inches

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!