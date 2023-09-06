“Doc McStuffins: The Doc & Bella Are In!” Debuts on Disney Junior

A brand new short-form series in a new stop-motion style brings Disney Junior fans and viewers back to Doc McStuffins’ world in Doc McStuffins: The Doc & Bella Are In!, now available on Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Today marked the debut of a brand new short-form series, Doc McStuffins: The Doc & Bella Are In!

In the debut episode of the new series, presented in a stop-motion animation style, Doc welcomes Bella Bunnynose, an adorable plush bunny who dreams of being a toy doctor just like Doc. Bella joins the toys in the clinic and learns from Doc as her intern as Doc McStuffins meets real kids, families, doctors and nurses where they learn how fun and easy it is to have healthy habits!

In this brand new short-form series inspired by Disney Junior’s Peabody Award-winning Doc McStuffins, Doc welcomes Bella Bunnynose (voiced by Kate Micucci), an adorable plush bunny who dreams of being a toy doctor just like Doc. Bella joins the toys in the clinic and learns from Doc as her intern. The series’ lead voice cast, including Laya DeLeon Hayes (as Doc), Lara Jill Miller (as Lambie), Robbie Rist (as Stuffy), Jess Harnell (as Chilly) and Loretta Devine (as Hallie), will reprise their roles in the shorts.

The debut episode premiered earlier today on Disney Channel and Disney Junior, and also dropped on Disney+ and Disney Junior YouTube.

