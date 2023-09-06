Disney Vacation Club Member Exclusive Sailing on the Disney Treasure Set for 2025

Disney Vacation Club members will have the opportunity to be among the first to sail on the Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Treasure.

Members will get the chance to set sail for an exciting 7-night Eastern Caribbean cruise to the British and US Virgin Islands, plus a visit to the private island oasis of Disney Castaway Cay.

Explore the scheduled itinerary for the 2025 Member-Exclusive Voyage: Saturday, January 4, 2025 – Depart from Port Canaveral, FL Sunday, January 5, 2025 – At Sea Monday, January 6, 2025 – At Sea Tuesday, January 7, 2025 – Arrive at Tortola, British Virgin Islands Wednesday, January 8, 2025 – Arrive at Saint Thomas, US Virgin Islands Thursday, January 9, 2025 – At Sea Friday, January 10, 2025 – Arrive at Disney Castaway Cay Saturday, January 11, 2025 – Return to Port Canaveral, FL

To book, members can call Member Services at (800) 800-9800 or (407) 566-3800 after the booking window opens on October 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

This voyage is not a Member Cruise, but is part of the Disney Collection exchange and also part of Disney Vacation Club “First Wave” Member Experiences, allowing Members to be among the first to sail on the Disney Treasure.

As this Member-Exclusive Voyage on the Disney Treasure is part of the Disney Collection exchange, one person in the travel party must be paid for using only Reservation Points. Other members of the travel party can be paid for using cash. (Reservation Points and cash cannot be combined to pay for an individual Guest.)

A nonrefundable $95 transaction fee applies per confirmed Disney Cruise Line reservation for this Member-Exclusive voyage.

Members may book a maximum of 4 staterooms per Membership.

