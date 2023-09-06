Knott’s Spooky Farm Kicks Off Starting September 28th

Knott’s Spooky Farm will be taking place on select dates from September 28 through October 31 at Knott's Berry Farm.

What’s Happening:

Enjoy the spooktacular Halloween season at Knott's Spooky Farm, a family-friendly Halloween celebration.

Families can join in on the ghoulish fun as the park transforms with themed décor and wicked fun around every corner.

The Fall Season of Fun offers Halloween-themed activities that celebrate the season, including trick-or-treating, a lineup of original shows, and pumpkin decorating.

Knott's Spooky Farm will be taking place in the daytime, Thursdays through Sundays, September 28 through October 29, 2023, plus Columbus Day and Halloween.

Kids can participate in a memorable trick-or-treating experience in the spooky streets of Ghost Town, where they will interact with an array of spooky but friendly shopkeepers and show off their festive Halloween costumes.

Guests can also visit the Livery Stable to get close and personal with the Creepy Critters of Calico. Spiders, bugs, and more await at our Creepy Critters Corral.

Whimsical jack-o-lanterns surround Calico Park as it changes into an enchanting Pumpkin Patch location for families to enjoy the season's atmosphere with photo ops.

Guests can get in the spirit by decorating their very own themed cookie or pumpkin right in the heart of Ghost Town.

Miniature pumpkins or Halloween cookies will be available for a nominal fee.

Little ghouls are also encouraged to strut their stuff and show off their Halloween Costumes in the Calico Carnival Costume Cavalcade hosted by some of your favorite town citizens at the Calico Mine Stage.

Also at the Calico Mine Stage, Krazy Kirk and the Hillbillies are back for a country concert like no other, with plenty of high-energy music and comedy on tap.

Gals and ghouls are in for a treat as the Bob Baker Marionette Theatre Show is back with their Halloween-themed show at Birdcage Theatre. These peculiar puppeteers will amaze all with a spooky puppet show that will have little ones and adults entertained all day.

The residents of The Timber Mountain Log Ride will celebrate the Halloween Hootenanny, which adds a family-friendly seasonal twist to a park favorite.

The ride's interior features surprise after surprise as guests venture past the Calico Coffin Creeper Band, the town's Green Witch and splash down Skull Mountain through a labyrinth of jack-o-lanterns.

The fun continues for little ones at the Calico Mine Ride as it undergoes a fantastical transformation into a candy wonderland! Grab a seat to explore the caves and caverns for candy confections, but keep an eye out for the elusive Pink Fairy.

Knott's Spooky Farm runs daytime Thursdays through Sundays, September 28 through October 29, 2023, plus Columbus Day and Halloween, and is included with regular park admission.

Season Pass: