The Holidays Will Be Returning to LEGOLAND Florida Resort On Select Dates in November and December

The holidays will be coming to LEGOLAND Florida Resort on select dates, starting November 24 and running through December 31.

What’s Happening:

LEGO Santa and his elves are hard at work preparing LEGOLAND Florida Resort for the return of HOLIDAYS at LEGOLAND, presented by Hallmark Channel, on select dates Nov. 24 through Dec. 31.

Wrangle your reindeer and join the jolly celebrations snowing down upon the Resort!

Brighten your holiday season with many festive characters alongside cheer-ished LEGO Santa, a flurry of favorite returning shows, glittering holiday décor and much more.

Plus, save room for seasonal treats that will even tempt LEGO Santa to skip his cookies. Wrap up the end of the holiday season with a bang during the Kids’ New Year’s Eve celebration Dec. 26 through Dec. 31, featuring a fantastic firework show to light up the night sky.

Sleigh into the holiday season with this event stocked with yuletide fun – all included with general park admission and select Annual Passes.

New holiday updates are coming down the chimney soon, so make sure to check the list twice to not miss anything!

