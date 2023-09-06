Three New LEGO Sets Inspired by Disney’s “Wish” Available This October

LEGO has revealed three sets for the upcoming Disney animated movie Wish, coming to theaters this November.

What's Happening:

  • LEGO has shared three different sets inspired by the upcoming Disney animated movie, Wish.
  • The three different sets will be released on October 1, 2023.
  • They really capture the hand-drawn aesthetic of the movie, which was created as part of Disney's 100th anniversary celebration.

LEGO Sets:

King Magnifico's Castle:

  • $99.99
  • Thrill adventure seekers or mystery lovers with a detailed LEGO ǀ Disney Wish building set based on King Magnifico’s Castle
  • Young mystery buffs can help solve a riddle as they explore the castle of Rosas or create their own fun role-play stories.

Asha's Cottage:

  • $49.99
  • Play out life with Asha, her family and Star in this LEGO ǀ Disney Wish building set, featuring a cottage and wishing well.
  • With a round, hinged cottage, lots of accessories and 4 LEGO ǀ Disney characters, the story and play options are endless.

Asha in the City of Rosas:

  • $19.99
  • Treat kids who love travel, exploration and making wishes to this sweet LEGO® ǀ Disney building set based on the Wish movie.
  • The adventures start at the click of the last brick, with Asha, Valentino, Star and lots of elements to spark endless stories.