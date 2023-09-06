Three New LEGO Sets Inspired by Disney’s “Wish” Available This October

LEGO has revealed three sets for the upcoming Disney animated movie Wish, coming to theaters this November.

What's Happening:

LEGO has shared three different sets inspired by the upcoming Disney animated movie, Wish .

. The three different sets will be released on October 1, 2023.

They really capture the hand-drawn aesthetic of the movie, which was created as part of Disney's 100th anniversary celebration.

LEGO Sets:

King Magnifico's Castle:

$99.99

Thrill adventure seekers or mystery lovers with a detailed LEGO ǀ Disney Wish building set based on King Magnifico’s Castle

Young mystery buffs can help solve a riddle as they explore the castle of Rosas or create their own fun role-play stories.

Asha's Cottage:

$49.99

Play out life with Asha, her family and Star in this LEGO ǀ Disney Wish building set, featuring a cottage and wishing well.

With a round, hinged cottage, lots of accessories and 4 LEGO ǀ Disney characters, the story and play options are endless.

Asha in the City of Rosas: