Three New LEGO Sets Inspired by Disney’s “Wish” Available This October

LEGO has revealed three sets for the upcoming Disney animated movie Wish, coming to theaters this November.
What's Happening:
- LEGO has shared three different sets inspired by the upcoming Disney animated movie, Wish.
- The three different sets will be released on October 1, 2023.
- They really capture the hand-drawn aesthetic of the movie, which was created as part of Disney's 100th anniversary celebration.
LEGO Sets:
- $99.99
- Thrill adventure seekers or mystery lovers with a detailed LEGO ǀ Disney Wish building set based on King Magnifico’s Castle
- Young mystery buffs can help solve a riddle as they explore the castle of Rosas or create their own fun role-play stories.
- $49.99
- Play out life with Asha, her family and Star in this LEGO ǀ Disney Wish building set, featuring a cottage and wishing well.
- With a round, hinged cottage, lots of accessories and 4 LEGO ǀ Disney characters, the story and play options are endless.
- $19.99
- Treat kids who love travel, exploration and making wishes to this sweet LEGO® ǀ Disney building set based on the Wish movie.
- The adventures start at the click of the last brick, with Asha, Valentino, Star and lots of elements to spark endless stories.