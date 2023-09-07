Welcome Fall with Not-So-Scary Disney Halloween Styles from Loungefly

Are you ready for the Halloween season? No, we’re not talking about costumes, but rather fashion accessories like purses and wallets featuring Disney characters! If you still need to scoop up a few items, don’t fret, Loungefly has you covered with their fun selection of styles featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse and the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Happy Fall, y’all! Ok the changing of the seasons is still a few weeks away, but the sentiment remains the same. Bring some happy to your assortment of accessories with the cutest Disney bags from Loungefly.

This year they're fully committing to the Candy Corn craze, going all in on creepy crawly spiders and brewing up some trouble with the Sanderson Sisters.

Fans can find the Disney inspired bags and wallets available now directly through Loungefly

Candy Corn

This Halloween is all about Candy Corn, and Loungefly has the cutest accessories to fit the sweet theme.

This reversible bag is shaped like a piece of candy corn, with classically colored stripes. In one view, Mickey Mouse’s face appears while the other side showcases Minnie Mouse complete with candy bow

Disney Mickey And Minnie Candy Corn Crossbody – $70

Made of vegan leather

Adjustable straps and sturdy black-colored metal hardware

Applique, printed, embroidered, and glitter vegan leather details.

9.12″W x 10.3″H x 2.5″D

It doesn’t get any cornier than this! Mickey Mouse is all decked out in a candy corn-striped suit while Minnie Mouse looks bewitching in her costume, and Donald Duck looks irresistible, dressed as a piece of candy corn. On the back, wrapped sweets, candy corn pieces, and Mickey Mouse ears, in candy corn colors, are sprinkled about as a motif against a black background.

Disney Mickey And Friends Candy Corn Zip Around Wallet – $40

Made of vegan leather

Wallet zips closed with gunmetal-colored hardware

Applique, debossed, and printed details.

Wallet dimensions: 6″W x 4″H

Minnie Spiders

Spider Minnie Mouse is all the rage and this spooktacular spider-shaped accessory has a round, domed front. Minnie’s orange bow complements the sleek black-colored design, rises up over the top, and her spider legs stick out—four on each side. Did we mention that her face and spider webs glow?

Disney Minnie Mouse Spider Mini Backpack – $80

Made of vegan leather

Adjustable shoulder straps and gunmetal-colored hardware

Applique, glow-in-the-dark, debossed, and printed details.

10″W x 10″H x 3.25″D

Disney Minnie Mouse Spider Crossbody – $70

Made of vegan leather

Gunmetal-colored hardware and chain straps, adjustable shoulder straps

Applique, debossed, glow-in-the-dark, and printed details

10.25″ W x 8″ H x 3.5″ D

Disney Minnie Mouse Spider Accordion Wallet – $30

Made of vegan leather

Zips closed and has sturdy gunmetal-colored hardware.

Printed, applique, debossed, and glow-in-the-dark details

4.25″W x 2.75″H

Hocus Pocus

“Stir up a delightful commotion with the right ingredients for a captivating potion.” Hocus Pocus fans will love Loungefly’s selection of accessories that embrace all the wacky witchiness of the Sanderson Sisters!

This cauldron-shaped bag with all the things you need to have a wickedly wonderful day. Debossed motif of Binx, stars, moons, and candle shapes runs along the bottom of the cauldron with lenticular details, at the top. Comes with a charm of the Sanderson Sisters glows in the dark.

Disney Hocus Pocus Winifred Cauldron Crossbody – $70

Made of vegan leather

Gold-colored metal hardware and chain straps, adjustable shoulder straps

Applique, debossed, glow-in-the-dark, lenticular, and printed details.

7.2″ W x 6.75″ H x 7.2″ D

Aww how cute! It’s a cozy-looking house with warmly lit windows and puffs of smoke pouring through the chimney. But wait! The door on the front opens on a hinge, and inside, you’ll find the Sanderson Sisters! Dani Dennison and brother Max approach the house as they carry their jack-o’-lantern candy buckets to the door and the back reads “Come, We Fly!” in gold print.

Disney Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters House Mini Backpack – $80

Made of vegan leather

Adjustable shoulder straps and gold-colored hardware

Applique, glow-in-the-dark, debossed, hinged-door, and printed details.

9″W x 12″H x 4.5″D

Disney Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters House Zip Around Wallet – $30

Made of vegan leather

Zips closed and has gold-colored metal hardware.

Printed, applique, debossed, and glow-in-the-dark details

6″W x 4″H

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!