ABC News’ “20/20” to Investigate the Decade-Long Search for the Long Island Serial Killer

ABC News' 20/20 will investigate the decade-long search for the Long Island serial killer. An all-new two-hour program will feature exclusive interviews with the boyfriend of a missing woman, a close friend of a victim, and investigators who identified Rex Heuermann as the lead suspect in three cases.
- When 23-year-old Shannan Gilbert disappeared in May 2010, the search led police to Gilgo Beach, Long Island, where they found human remains – not of Gilbert, but of four other missing women who had been working as escorts: Melissa Barthelemy, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello.
- Eventually, authorities discovered six other bodies along Ocean Parkway. In an all-new episode, 20/20 contributing anchor Deborah Roberts reports on the dramatic twists and turns in the more than decade-long investigation to find the killer or killers – ranging from a federal investigation into a police chief to the latest forensic technology – until, according to authorities, the latest DNA technology resulted in the arrest of architect, family man and Long Island resident Rex Heuermann.
- He has been charged with murder in the deaths of Barthelemy, Waterman and Costello, and has pleaded not guilty just this year.
- The all-new two-hour program features exclusive interviews with:
- Alex Diaz, Gilbert’s boyfriend, who sheds light on the aftermath of her disappearance
- Sara Karnes, one of the last people to see victim Brainard-Barnes alive and who received a taunting phone call after her disappearance
- Former Suffolk County law enforcement officers Stuart Cameron, Timothy Sini and Geraldine Hart, who provide critical insight into the investigation and how they found the suspect
- The episode also includes additional interviews with family members of the victims; key players in the case such as Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison and Suffolk County Defense Attorney Ray Tierney; the Gilbert family attorney; and more.
- 20/20 airs Friday, September 8 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, next day on Hulu.