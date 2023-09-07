Charter Communications Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Amid Ongoing Dispute with Disney

As the dispute between Disney and Charter Communications continues, Charter has been hit with a proposed class-action lawsuit, according to TheWrap.
What’s Happening:
- The lawsuit, which was filed in a federal court in Florida on Tuesday, comes from Spectrum subscribers, who say they were used as “a pawn in a clear money grab” from the cable company.
- “Spectrum yanked the plug on college football fans and then blamed Mickey Mouse,” the lawsuit reads.
- The document faults Charter for declining Disney’s offer to extend negotiations between the two companies.
- The suit specifically references Gator Nation, the nickname given to fans of the University of Florida. Due to Charter and Disney’s ongoing dispute, subscribers were unable to watch the first game of the season on ESPN.
- “To make matters worse [Charter] attempted to divide people and anger them with an anti-Disney campaign,” the lawsuit continues.
- Plaintiffs are seeking for Charter to either provide the services paid for, i.e. restore Disney-owned channels to the cable provider, or to reimburse subscribers.
- Disney recently shared an updated statement regarding their dispute with Charter, and have been encouraging consumers to try Hulu + Live TV.