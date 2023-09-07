FX Releases the Official Trailer for “A Murder at the End of the World” – Premiering November 14th on Hulu

FX has released the official trailer for A Murder at the End of the World, a new series that debuts November 14th, exclusively on Hulu.
What’s Happening:
- A Murder at the End of the World is a mystery series with a new kind of detective at the helm — a Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker named “Darby Hart” (Emma Corrin). Darby and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire (Clive Owen) to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.
- A Murder at the End of the World stars Emma Corrin, Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson, Brit Marling, Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi, Edoardo Ballerini, Britian Seibert, Christopher Gurr, Kellan Tetlow, Daniel Olson and Neal Huff.
- The seven-episode limited series is created, written and directed by Brit Marling & Zal Batmanglij. Marling and Batmanglij also executive produced alongside Andrea Sperling (Transparent), Melanie Marnich and Nicki Paluga.
- A Murder at the End of the World is also written by Marnich and Rebecca Roanhorse and is produced by FX Productions.
- The series was originally planned to be released on August 29th, but was pushed back to a November release for unknown reasons.
