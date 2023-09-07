“Gargoyles Remastered” Launches October 19th, Pre-Orders Now Open

Today, Disney Games, in collaboration with developer Empty Clip Studios, revealed that Gargoyles Remastered, an artfully crafted revival of the ‘90s classic 16-bit side scrolling platform adventure, will release digitally for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and GOG on October 19th, 2023.

What’s Happening:

Journey through one thousand years of legend as Goliath, leader of the Gargoyles. Stone by day, warriors by night, the Gargoyles are sworn protectors against the evil Eye of Odin and all who seek to use its immense powers to control the world. Battle armies of Viking Warriors in ancient Scotland and smash relentless hordes of menacing robots in modern-day Manhattan as you quest to find and destroy the Eye of Odin before it destroys the world.

Featuring enhanced visuals and the ability to seamlessly toggle in real-time between graphics inspired by the animated series and classic 16-bit mode true to the original game, the world of Gargoyles comes to life with a level of detail that will thrill fans of the animated series and retro gaming enthusiasts alike.

Players can also tailor their gameplay experience with features including instant rewind, wide-screen presentation, and achievements.

Two physical editions, a Classic Edition and a Collector’s Edition will also be available from Limited Run Games.

Digital pre-orders are open across platforms beginning today for $14.99, while pre-orders for the Limited Run Games editions

Click here Gargoyles Remastered.

What They’re Saying: