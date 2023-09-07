The New Series “Goosebumps” Premiering on Disney+ and Hulu October 13th

The new series adaptation of R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps will debut on both Disney+ and Hulu on October 13th.

Goosebumps, the chilling new series inspired by R.L. Stine's worldwide bestselling Scholastic book series is set to debut across both Disney+ and Hulu on Friday, October 13th.

From Disney Branded Television and Sony Pictures Television, the 10-part series will launch with a five-episode drop as part of Disney+’s Hallowstream and Hulu’s Huluween celebrations, with subsequent new episodes streaming weekly.

Additionally, the series' first two episodes will air on Freeform 31 Nights of Halloween programming.

Plunging viewers into a world of mystery and suspense, the new Goosebumps series follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle — while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past.

Published by Scholastic, Goosebumps is one of the bestselling book series of all time, with more than 400 million books in print in 32 languages.

The new television series draws on elements from five of the most popular middle grade books including Say Cheese and Die!, The Haunted Mask, The Cuckoo Clock of Doom, Go Eat Worms! and Night of the Living Dummy.

Cast:

Justin Long

Rachael Harris

Zack Morris

Isa Briones

Miles McKenna

Ana Yi Puig

Will Price

What They’re Saying:

Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television: “R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps franchise is a pop culture phenomenon that holds a special place in the hearts of people of all ages. We are delighted to bring this spooky new series to audiences everywhere in a big way on Disney+ and Hulu, which we hope will not only captivate new audiences with its elevated thrills and chills, but also lifelong fans nostalgic for the stories that are a staple of their generation.”