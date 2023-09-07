Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Launches Mercury Offer in September

This September, the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex launches the Mercury Offer. This promotion reduces admission for local residents in a few different Florida counties.

What’s Happening:

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Residents of those counties can purchase one-day admission for a reduced rate of $19 + tax for adults, and $14 + tax for children 3 – 11 during select time periods.

September 11 – 17: Orange and Osceola County residents.

September 18 – 24: Volusia and Seminole County residents.

As part of the Mercury initiative, guests are encouraged to bring canned goods and non-perishable food items to donate to the local Second Harvest Food Bank.

A donation is not required to receive the admission savings.

Tickets must be purchased on-site at Will Call, Information, or the kiosks at the entrance beginning September 11 for residents of Orange and Osceola counties; and beginning September 18 for residents of Volusia and Seminole counties.

Proof of residency in the form of a driver’s license or utility bill is required to receive the special, one-day admission rate.

Only the purchaser needs to be a resident of one of the listed counties.

Visit https://www.kennedyspacecenter.com

Other Details:

Admission is valid for the day of purchase only.

Offers cannot be combined.

Valid for up to six admissions purchased in one transaction.

No cash value.

Please note Salute to Brevard, Brevard’s resident offer, will continue to take place in October of this year.