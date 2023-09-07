LEGOLAND California Surprises Patients at Rady Children’s with 3,000 LEGO Sets

﻿LEGOLAND California Resort and Merlin’s Magic Wand Foundation brought the Brick-or-Treat Monster Party to Rady Children’s today along with a monster-size LEGO donation.

Patients were surprised with LEGO sets and were able to meet and greet with exclusive LEGO Halloween characters, including Zombie Cheerleader, Monster Rocker and Tiger Lady.

The patients also received special Brick-or-Treat themed goodies for their very own Monster Party.

To provide support and encouragement to Rady Children’s this Halloween season and year-round, LEGOLAND California partnered with Merlin’s Magic Wand Foundation to stock three special LEGO “closets” with more than 3,000 LEGO sets.

Located in the emergency, inpatient and developmental services departments, these LEGO sets will provide patients with ongoing access to the magical world of creativity that LEGO offers.

About Brick-or-Treat: