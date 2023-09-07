LEGOLAND California Surprises Patients at Rady Children’s with 3,000 LEGO Sets

LEGOLAND California Resort and Merlin’s Magic Wand Foundation brought the Brick-or-Treat Monster Party to Rady Children’s today along with a monster-size LEGO donation.
- Patients were surprised with LEGO sets and were able to meet and greet with exclusive LEGO Halloween characters, including Zombie Cheerleader, Monster Rocker and Tiger Lady.
- The patients also received special Brick-or-Treat themed goodies for their very own Monster Party.
- To provide support and encouragement to Rady Children’s this Halloween season and year-round, LEGOLAND California partnered with Merlin’s Magic Wand Foundation to stock three special LEGO “closets” with more than 3,000 LEGO sets.
- Located in the emergency, inpatient and developmental services departments, these LEGO sets will provide patients with ongoing access to the magical world of creativity that LEGO offers.
About Brick-or-Treat:
- Ghouls and goblins are busy brewing up the thrilling children’s Halloween celebration at LEGOLAND California Resort.
- Kicking off September 16,Brick-or-Treat transforms the Park into a fun-filled Halloween escape with tons of candy, new shows, and a never-before-seen LEGO costume character.
- The event runs on select days through October 29, and all frighteningly fun festivities are included with general admission.