Marvel Sets New York Comic Con Panel Lineup

Marvel is returning to New York Comic Con with a line-up of fan-favorite panels, can’t-miss activations, exciting announcements, New York Comic Con convention-exclusive merchandise, all-star talent signings, and countless fan experiences at the Marvel booth from Thursday, October 12 through Sunday, October 15.

Marvel will be on the ground to host the events in the Marvel Booth and fans at home can experience it all by watching the exclusive livestream broadcast hosted by Ryan Penagos, Josh Saleh, Langston Belton, Ray Lowe, and Mikey Trujillo.

Fans can stay up to date on the biggest stories and breaking news by tuning in on: Marvel.com YouTube X (formerly Twitter) Facebook Twitch

An overview of Marvel’s panels can be found below.

Marvel NYCC Panel Schedule:

Thursday, October 12

Avengers Assemble: A This Week in Marvel Special Event – 3:15PM – 4:15PM EST | Room 409 Agent M himself, AKA Ryan Penagos (VP & Creative Executive), returns to host a can’t-miss live edition of the This Week in Marvel podcast! Just in time for the Avengers 60 th anniversary, join Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and Executive Editor Tom Brevoort, along with writers Jed MacKay (Avengers) and Al Ewing (Avengers Inc), in a deep-dive discussion on Marvel’s mightiest line of comics: the Avengers! Get the scoop on the Avengers’ epic conflict with the Ashen Combine, learn more about the Wasp’s new style of avenging with the mysterious Victor Shade – and stick around to the end for an exclusive giveaway! Avengers fans, this one is for you.



Friday, October 13

Marvel: Amazing Spider-Man – Gang War – 3:15PM – 4:15PM EST | Room 409 Marvel Comics Executive Spider-Editor Nick Lowe web-slings by to host a scintillating symposium on everyone’s favorite wall-crawler – and the latest mess of trouble he’s gotten himself into in the thrilling Gang War comics crossover! A war has erupted among the gang lords of the Big Apple, and only Spidey’s hand-picked team of heroes (including Miles Morales, She-Hulk, Daredevil, Spider-Woman, and Luke Cage) can stop them. So join Nick, Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, and an array of other arachnid aficionados including Zeb Wells (Amazing Spider-Man), Erica Schultz (Daredevil: Gang War), and Greg Pak (Deadly Hands of Kung Fu: Gang War), to get the lay of the land for this showstopper of a crossover! PLUS, stay to the end for an exclusive giveaway!

Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: The Official NYCC Live Play – 4:30PM – 6:00PM EST | Room 409 It’s Friday the 13th! If you dare, come experience the Marvel Multiverse RPG like never before – as an all-star cast of mighty Marvel guests and tabletop RPG players embark on a thrilling supernatural mission for a night of role-playing you won’t want to miss.



Saturday, October 14

Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski – 1:45PM – 2:45PM EST | Room 405 Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski is in the House (of Ideas)! Come join C.B. and his hand-picked panel of industry greats in an illuminating discussion on everything and anything Marvel – and be sure to bring your burning questions for the Q&A session. Stick around until the very end for a special giveaway!

Marvel: Next Big Thing – 3:15PM – 4:15PM EST | Room 405 This is it, True Believers – The panel you’ve all been waiting for! Join Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski as he and some of the most monumental talent of today – including Gerry Duggan (X-Men, Uncanny Avengers), Jonathan Hickman (G.O.D.S., Ultimate Universe) and Jed MacKay (Avengers, Moon Knight



Sunday, October 15

Women of Marvel – 1:45PM – 2:45PM EST | Room 409 The Women of Marvel return to New York! Join host Ellie Pyle (Executive Director, Digital Content), Jennifer Grunwald (Director, Production & Special Projects) and some more of Marvel’s mightiest women as they share what it’s like for women working in the industry today, while teasing what’s next in Marvel’s stunning slate of women-led projects. Don’t miss this always lively discussion and be sure to stick around for the exclusive giveaway at the end!



