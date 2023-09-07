“Spider-Man: India” Swings Back Into Action with a New Issue This October

Just in time for his big screen debut earlier this year, Pavitr Prabhakar, AKA Spider-Man India is back in his very own solo limited series.
- Kicking off this past June, “Spider-Man: India” is a five-issue saga written by author Nikesh Shukla and drawn by artists Abhishek Malsuni and Tadam Gyadu.
- The series is a thrilling fresh chapter for the fan-favorite Spider-Man of Earth-50101 complete with exciting revelations about his home world, team-ups with Earth-616’s resident Spider-Men, a new archenemy, and, debuting in the final issue, a brand-new costume.
- A modern upgrade (designed by Tadam Gyadu) to Spider-Man India’s classic look, fans can see it for the very first time right now in Doaly’s New Costume Variant Cover for “Spider-Man: India #5.”
- Hitting stands in October, “Spider-Man: India” sets the character up for a bright future as his final battle with the Lizard puts all of Mumbai at risk.
- When the ravenous reptile's dangerous experiments push the creature's powerful ally over the edge, Pavitr's one chance to save the city may rest with the last friends the wall-crawler ever thought he'd make.
- Check out Doaly’s cover below and preorder it at your local comic shop today.