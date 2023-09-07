The Future Has Never Looked Better in Special Look at “The Creator”

The future has never looked better. 20th Century Studios has released a new special look at their upcoming film, the Creator.

takes a brief look at the rise of artificial intelligence and the mission to destroy the robotic child who carries it. Loaded with action, the minute-long video sees actor John David Washington’s character refuse to eliminate his target as the AI child befriends several people along her journey of survival.

Check out the new special look below:

About The Creator: