Rare Whale Moment Featured in New Clip from “Animals Up Close With Bertie Gregory”

National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory films whale behavior off the coast of Antarctica. You can see some of these incredible moments and more in Animals Up Close With Bertie Gregory, streaming September 13 on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

A new clip from the Disney+ Original series from National Geographic Animals Up Close With Bertie Gregory has surfaced.

has surfaced. While on expedition off the icy coast of Antarctica to film the very rare type B1 killer whales — it’s estimated there are only 100 alive today — National Geographic Explorer and BAFTA Award-winning cinematographer Bertie Gregory ( @BertieGregory

The whales swam over to the site of the attack to disrupt the killer whales from capturing the seal, though they ultimately failed to save its life.

This fascinating moment revealed a phenomenon where one species of marine animal appears to be trying to protect another.

Scientists believe that because killer whales occasionally take humpback whale calves for food, this drives the adult humpbacks to try to stop any killer whale hunt they come across.

This extraordinary interaction between B1 killer whales and humpback whales can be seen in the Antarctic Killer Waves episode of the new natural history series Animals Up Close With Bertie Gregory .

episode of the new natural history series . Episodes of Animals Up Close With Bertie Gregory will stream on Disney+ beginning September 13th.

Episodes of Animals Up Close With Bertie Gregory will stream on Disney+ beginning September 13th.