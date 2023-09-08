Hong Kong Disneyland and New World Develop to Elevate Lantau Island’s “Travel-tainment” Offerings

New World Development and Hong Kong Disneyland are working together to elevate the “travel-tainment” offerings on Lantau Island.

New World’s comprehensive hub in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) will strengthen transportation connections as well as new tourism and cultural products, all the while enhancing Lantau Island’s Travel-tainment offerings. Located in close proximity to Hong Kong International Airport and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, 11 SKIES and the Resort are well-positioned to leverage this strategic location together.

11 SKIES, an integral part of the SKYCITY, is opening in phases from 2022 to 2025. It is the largest one-stop retail-tainment and business landmark in Hong Kong, with a total floor area of over 3.8 million square feet. Its three Grade-A office towers, K11 ATELIER 11 SKIES, have been in operation since last year, with tenants primarily in the professional fields of finance and wealth management, healthcare and wellness services, as well as cross border businesses. The next phase of 11 SKIES will see the gradual opening of its retail-tainment section, which will feature over 800 shops, 120 dining concepts, and eight world class and first-in-Hong Kong entertainment attractions. With its strategic location near the airport and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, it will also become the gateway and a bridgehead to a population of 86 million within the “1.5-hour living circle” in the GBA.

Hong Kong Disneyland offers an extensive array of new, differentiated experiences, reinforcing its position as the city’s tourism landmark. The reimagined Castle of Magical Dreams, the “Momentous” nighttime spectacular and the arrival of Duffy’s newest friend LinaBell, which have been popular with locals, are now captivating guests worldwide as inbound tourism resumes. As the slate of new offerings continues, the Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse Statue – “Dream Makers” will be unveiled in October and is sure to delight fans of all ages. The highly anticipated “World of Frozen”, the world’s first and largest Frozen -themed land, will open in November and be a defining addition to the Resort’s world-class attractions.

-themed land, will open in November and be a defining addition to the Resort’s world-class attractions. According to the MoU, the synergy opportunities between New World and Hong Kong Disneyland could encompass retail and product collaborations to connect with the 26 million members within New World’s loyalty programmes ecosystem and marketing collaborations at different K11 locations across Hong Kong and the GBA.

Nam-Hoi Sitt, Executive Director of New World Development: “We are honored to join forces with Hong Kong Disneyland Resort to build on our respective strengths, and lead the transformation of Lantau Island through this synergy. We will continue to explore collaborations with like-minded partners, in order to transform Lantau Island into the new Travel-tainment hub, and turn Hong Kong into the top travel destination among locals, Mainland Chinese and global travelers.”

Michael Moriarty, Managing Director at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort: "As a tourism landmark bolstering the economy and working to foster the city as a top destination, Hong Kong Disneyland is committed to bringing new experiences to guests in creative new ways. We are delighted to work with New World as part of this effort. Together, with all our good neighbors on Lantau, we look forward to catering to the evolving needs of tourists returning to the city and seeking more experiential travel options."