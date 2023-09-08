New Short “Once Upon a Studio” Playing in Front of Seven Animated Classics at The El Capitan Theatre

The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood will be celebrating seven Disney animated classics across seven days, with the all-new short Once Upon a Studio playing before each screening.

What’s Happening:

The new short, Once Upon a Studio , was produced to commemorate the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company.

, was produced to commemorate the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. While it will premiere widely in front of Disney’s Wish later this year, it’s beginning a preview run during this special “Decades of Disney” event at The El Capitan Theatre.

later this year, it’s beginning a preview run during this special “Decades of Disney” event at The El Capitan Theatre. Once Upon a Studio will be shown in front of the following films: Pinocchio – September 24th Alice in Wonderland – September 25th The Sword in the Stone – September 26th Robin Hood – September 27th The Fox and the Hound – September 28th Hercules – September 29th Lilo & Stitch – September 30th



Celebrate 7 Disney Animated Movies across 7 decades in 7 days! Plus, see the all-new Disney short Once Upon a Studio before each screening! Get tickets to each movie now: https://t.co/wyVbQjigc6 pic.twitter.com/cbbw7L0RBE — The El Capitan Theatre (@ElCapitanThtre) September 7, 2023