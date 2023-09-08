“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Catt Sadler, Yvonne Orji and More to Appear Week of September 11th

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

has announced the show’s special guests for the coming week which include actors, musicians and more. Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of September 11th-85th:

Monday, September 11 – Free Your Mind and The “Best” Will Follow Yvonne Orji ( Bamboozled by Jesus – paperback release) A modern family shares their unconventional story ( Husband-in-Law ) Julia Chang (Taekwondo master; unleashing your inner “warrior”)

Tuesday, September 12 – Behind the Crime Florida father (Neighbor was caught on camera allegedly injecting poison into his family’s home) Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jeremy Vuolo (Updates since their last visit; feelings on sister Jill’s upcoming memoir) S.A. Cosby ( All The Sinners Bleed ) All-new Shop Tam Fam

Wednesday, September 13 – People Who Entertain Us Cedric The Entertainer ( Flipping Boxcars ) Roy Wood Jr. (Comedy tour, Happy to be Here) Performance by Saint Harison (New single, “Ego Talkin’”)

Thursday, September 14 – Can we just be honest? Daytime Exclusive: Catt Sadler (Sharing her plastic surgery journey with the world) Toya Johnson-Rushing & Reginae Carter ( Toya & Reginae )

Friday, September 15 – Free After 50! Special episode is in honor of Tamron’s 53rd birthday! Women who are living their most free life in their 50s Woman inspired by Tamron’s fertility journey to have a family of her own



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.