Tokyo Disney Resort Announces 2023 Christmas Festivities and Decorations

While we’re just kicking off the Halloween Season at theme parks around the Globe, Tokyo Disney Resort has announced their Christmas festivities during their 40th anniversary year.

What’s Happening:

Along the parade route at Tokyo Disneyland, guests can enjoy “Disney Christmas Stories,” a parade that features scenes of Disney friends enjoying a merry Christmas.

“Disney Christmas Stories” is a parade full of fantasy that portrays Christmas stories of Disney friends spending precious time with their loved ones. This year, the parade will feature dancers, and the floats will make stops along the Parade Route.

Upon opening the Christmas storybook, heartwarming stories unfold where Disney friends, dressed in Christmas-themed outfits, spend time with their dear ones. The parade comprises seven different stories, including a story of Donald Duck dressed as Santa Claus spending a fun Christmas with his nephews and Daisy Duck, a story of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse celebrating a special Christmas together with their friends, and more. When the floats make stops along the Parade Route, bells will ring to signify the start of a Christmas party. Guests can join the party by clapping along with the Disney friends to the sound of the bells. In the finale, guests and the Disney friends will celebrate a heartwarming Christmas together as snow falls on the Parade Route.

The parade stops between Westernland and Fantasyland, in the Plaza, and between Tomorrowland and Toontown

World Bazaar, currently decorated with colorful Dream Garlands, will feature a Christmas tree with the 40th anniversary logo. Additionally, various locations at the Park will be decorated for Christmas, presenting a fantastic holiday season perfect for guests of all ages.

Additionally, ornaments of Li’l RingRing, a Christmas elf, will decorate the tree and create a fantastic atmosphere.

From September 14, 2023 through January 8, 2024, the Fantasyland attraction Haunted Mansion

Over at Tokyo DisneySea, guests can enjoy “Disney Christmas Greeting,” a harbor greeting on the waters of Mediterranean Harbor where Mickey Mouse and his friends greet guests with Christmas-themed music and outfits. At Tokyo DisneySea, Mickey Mouse and his friends appear in Christmas-themed outfits and greet guests with Christmas music in “Disney Christmas Greeting.” Santa Claus will also join the greeting, bringing more excitement to the holidays.

Additionally, for the first time in four years at American Waterfront, a Christmas tree that lights up after dark and decorated with the 40th anniversary logo will be set up to celebrate this special holiday season during the anniversary year.

Over at Tokyo DisneySea, a 15-meter-tall Christmas tree will return to American Waterfront for the first time in four years. In addition to the 40th anniversary logo decorating it, the tree will light up after dark, bringing a festive ambience to the Park. Other locations at the Park such as Waterfront Park and Mediterranean Harbor will feature beautiful lights and decorations, and Cape Cod will feature its own Christmas tree including ornaments with Duffy and Friends designs

Decorations in the New York area will feature snow motifs, creating a joyful and heartwarming ambience at the Park. Special menus along with decorations will await guests at the Disney hotels, including the Disney Ambassador Hotel and the Tokyo Disneyland Hotel. Additionally, the Disney Resort Line will offer day passes and souvenir medallions with designs themed to the special event, while Ikspiari will also be transformed with a Christmas tree and other decorations. Guests can look forward to a wonderful holiday season here at Tokyo Disney Resort as it approaches its 40th Christmas celebration.

Special merchandise for “Disney Christmas” will be available from November 7. Items featuring designs of Mickey Mouse and his friends wearing Christmas-themed outfits in red and white will be offered, along with items featuring Li’l RingRing, and more. There will also be keychain sets that will be available in pairs, and fun hats with a design inspired by a Santa hat. Additionally, sets of nine mini cakes inspired by “Disney Christmas” will be available as part of the Tokyo Disney Resort Frozen Selection. With Christmas tree-themed cakes, Li’l RingRing and more, guests can enjoy the excitement of the Parks at home.

Selection. With Christmas tree-themed cakes, Li’l RingRing and more, guests can enjoy the excitement of the Parks at home. From November 1 through December 25, special menu items with Christmas motifs will be available. At Tokyo Disneyland, holiday-themed colorful menu items that are perfect for families will be offered. Tokyo DisneySea will provide snowy Christmas-themed course meals, and more, that will be a great option for guests dining with their loved ones. Additionally, both Parks will be offering hot apple ginger drinks for the first time, strawberry milk flavored tapioca drinks, and dishes with Christmas design souvenir items.

Christmas-themed menu items will also be available at Disney hotels during “Disney Christmas.” At Empire Grill in Disney Ambassador Hotel, elegant dishes perfect for the holiday season will be served. Furthermore, these menu items and select dishes at other restaurants will come with an original charm that is designed with motifs of Mickey Mouse and his friends. Takeout menu items that can be enjoyed in the guest rooms will also feature dishes exclusive to the event period. At Silk Road Garden in Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta®, colorful dishes inspired by Christmas will be available, and at Sherwood Garden Restaurant in Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, guests can enjoy a variety of “Disney Christmas” inspired menu items in buffet-style dining. In addition, the five Disney hotels will be adorned in colorful holiday decorations. Guests can enjoy Christmas decorations uniquely designed to match each of the hotels. Note: Entry to Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel is limited only for guests staying at the hotel

Day passes for the Disney Resort Line with “Disney Christmas” themed designs will be available at Disney Resort Line ticket machines. Guests can also collect souvenir medallions that will be available in an exclusive design themed to the event.

Over at IKSPIARI, the shopping, dining and entertainment complex located near Maihama station, will have a seven-meter-tall fir Christmas tree at Celebration Plaza. Christmas songs will be played and the entire town of Ikspiari will be decorated with trees, wreaths, illuminations and more. The shops will also have items that will make for perfect Christmas gifts, and restaurants will offer menu items only available during this event period. Additionally, at the Tokyo Disney Resort Encore!