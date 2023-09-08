Video: Scare Cam Through “D.H. Baggum’s Circus of Fear” Haunted House at Busch Gardens’ Howl-O-Scream

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is set to kick off their annual Howl-O-Scream event tonight, and we were lucky enough to experience one of their new haunted houses ahead of time, with the added bonus of a scare cam!

Our own Jeremiah Good attended a media event at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay yesterday, where he got to wear a “scare cam,” catching all of his reactions as he gets some pretty personal scares, going through the new haunted house, D.H. Baggum's Circus of Fear. “Come one, come all, to the most terrifying show you’ve ever seen. D.H. Baggum brings you all his monstrosities that are sure to make your spine tingle and your blood run cold!”

Watch Jeremiah’s Scare Cam through D.H. Baggum's Circus of Fear:

This year, Howl-O-Scream will see:

All-New and Reimagined Haunted Houses and Scare Zones Prepare for spine-tingling terror at the all-new “D.H. Baggum's Circus of Fear,” confront city-threatening vampires in “The Forgotten: Uprising,” dive into the chaotic “Big Ed's Demolition Derby” and try your luck among the “Sin City Zombies” in a zombie-overrun Vegas motel.

Eerie Entertainment and Sinister Spectacles Experience the explosive all-new “Rock the Grave,” with its mix of alternative and classic rock hits. At Gwazi Plaza, unleash your inner rock star at the all-new “Scare-E-Oke” and snap a memorable photo. Keep the party going until midnight in the electrifying “Raveyard” complete with music and specialty cocktails.

Evil Upgrades Front Line Fear passes are the best way to access all five haunted houses, in addition to providing front-of-line access to Busch Gardens' top two roller coasters. Iron Gwazi is North America's tallest and the world's fastest and steepest hybrid coaster and Serengeti Flyer is the world's tallest and fastest ride of its kind. Front Line Fear passes start at $69.



For more information on this year’s Busch Gardens’ Howl-O-Scream, click here. Howl-O-Scream is a separately ticketed event, taking place on select nights September 8th through October 31st after 7:00 p.m.