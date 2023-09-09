D23 Hosting Disney100: D23 Royal Anniversary Ball at The Walt Disney Studios Lot on Sunday, October 15th

By royal decree, D23: The Official Disney Fan Club invites the greatest Disney fans in the world to an unforgettable Royal Ball at The Walt Disney Studios—celebrating 100 years of Disney!

What’s Happening:

This gilded extravaganza will be the ultimate commemoration of this auspicious anniversary, marking 100 years of magic and enchantment. A royal court of Disney favorites are delighted to host you and your own royal court at the place where the magic is meticulously curated for fans around the world, just like you. On an evening under a sparkling sky, you are invited to look up at the stars as they guide you to a celebration where your fairytale wishes are fulfilled.

Sovereign citizens from every enchanted kingdom are sure to be in attendance, so it’s important that you and your royal court arrive dressed to impress! We recommend having your Fairy Godmother whip up a little “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo” for a truly spellbinding ensemble. This is your chance to dig a little deeper and join the celebration of the century resplendent in your foremost finery!

Upon arrival, guests will then make a luxurious grand entrance onto The Walt Disney Studios lot via a sprawling purple carpet, complete with photo opportunities aplenty.

Then, you’ll find magical offerings around every corner of the lot throughout the night—including regal displays of magical costumes and props from the Walt Disney Archives; shopping for astonishing apparel and gifts at the Walt Disney Studio Store and Walt Disney Company Store; and an array of tantalizing foods, inspired by each decade of Disney history, and a hosted bar of tempting libations.

As for the evening’s entertainment, you and your court will experience enjoyable activities that make this festive ball truly ROYAL! From majestic music to dazzling dancing, to meeting with favorite Disney characters, there’s no shortage of ways to make the most of the magic before the clock strikes midnight!

Fans in attendance will also be able to watch the inspiring new short Once Upon a Studio from Walt Disney Animation Studios in the historic Studio Theater all evening long. Celebrating 100 years of the studio that started it all, this short reveals what happens when a century of iconic characters gather for a group photo.

Gold Members only will be able to purchase tickets for $199 (+$7 processing) per ticket.

The event will take place on Sunday, October 15th, 2023 from 6:00-9:00 p.m.

D23 Gold Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to five guests.

Event Includes:

Entry to Disney100: D23 Royal Anniversary Ball at The Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank, CA

Commemorative Event-Exclusive Lithograph

Commemorative Event Credential

Heavy hors d’oeuvres inspired by each decade of Disney history, and a hosted bar featuring beer, wine, and enchanting cocktails

Access to Once Upon a Studio Screenings in the Studio Theater