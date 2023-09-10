Walt Disney Hometown Museum Hosting Annual Dreaming Tree Gala on Saturday, September 16th

The Walt Disney Hometown Museum in Marceline, Missouri will be holding its annual Dreaming Tree Gala on Saturday, September 16th.

What’s Happening:

In 1923, Walt Disney signed a contract that effectively began what we know today as The Walt Disney Company. For the past 100 years, audiences across the globe have been inspired by the movies, characters, and theme parks that the Disney brand holds. It’s hard to find someone who is unaware of the name Disney.

Let’s go back to where this all started in Walt Disney’s hometown of Marceline, Missouri, and party like it’s 1923!

All tickets to the Dreaming Tree Gala will include access to the Disney Family Farm, complete with a period-appropriate speakeasy, followed by an “Eat Like Walt” inspired dinner, our featured presentation and end the night with a “Kiss Goodnight Fireworks.”

All tickets will also include valid museum admission and admission to a walking tour of Marceline.

The VIP Experience will have plenty of additional features including an entire day of presentations and conversations themed to the Women of Disney. Each of these experiences will take place at the Dream Events Center in Marceline on Main Street USA.

As always, the Gala will include an auction featuring unique Disney (and some non-Disney) related items.

The auction is now live, and more items will be added on a regular basis throughout the next week.

Highlights from the auction include items from Splash Mountain and The Haunted Mansion at Disneyland, seen below.

For more auction items view the opening collection here

The auction will conclude on the night of the Gala, September 16th.

For more information on the Dreaming Tree Gala, and to purchase tickets, click here