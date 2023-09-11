Exclusive Disney, Marvel and Star Wars Mini Backpacks, Wallets and Purses at BoxLunch

There is so much Disney merchandise popping up around the internet, and one of our favorite sites to visit is BoxLunch. This is truly a great place to go for niche fandom apparel celebrating franchises like Star Wars, Marvel and dozens of Disney stories too. Today we’re checking out mini backpacks, wallets and purse designs that are exclusive to BoxLunch.

Disney fans have no shortage of options when it comes to movie and series merchandise and BoxLunch has a wonderful selection of essential carryalls such as wallets and purses decorated with all of your favorite characters. We’re especially fond of this insanely interesting Flerken Kittens mini backpack inspired by the upcoming Marvel film, The Marvels!

Marvel The Marvels Flerken Kittens Glow-in-the-Dark Mini Backpack – BoxLunch Exclusive

Also in the Marvel realm (yes really, it’s a comic series) is this Big Hero 6 bag featuring Hiro and Baymax giving each other their signature fist bump. There’s even a puffy “Ba, la, la, la” speech bubble to recreate the scene! We’re satisfied with our care.

Disney Big Hero 6 Baymax & Hiro Mini Backpack – BoxLunch Exclusive

Disney+’s live-action series Ahsoka has been taking the Star Wars fandom by storm so naturally the merchandise collections are a hot commodity right now! This exclusive bag features Ahsoka’s markings, her outfit and a special bag charm.

Our Universe Star Wars Ahsoka Patterned Handbag – BoxLunch Exclusive

Who can resist an adorable Disney Loungefly wallet? Not us! For the foodie fans there’s a chocolate lollipop complete with Minnie Mouse ears and bow; then if you’re looking for something with multiple characters, the Princess group portrait is a great way to show your love for Belle, Tiana, Cinderella, Mulan, Rapunzel, and Jasmine.

Loungefly Disney Minnie Mouse Chocolate Lollipop Ears Wallet – BoxLunch Exclusive

Loungefly Disney Princess Ornate Floral Group Portrait Small Wallet – BoxLunch Exclusive

Keeping with the look of a mini backpack, but on a smaller scale, Loungefly’s wristlets are a cute way to have that classic style in the palm of your hand or on your wrist! Dumbo and Angel (Lilo & Stitch) are two of the cuties you can add to your collection.

Loungefly Disney Dumbo Figural Wristlet – BoxLunch Exclusive

Loungefly Disney Lilo & Stitch: The Series Angel Figural Wristlet – BoxLunch Exclusive

Encanto is such a charming movie and we love that it celebrates immediate and extended family. Yay for cousins! Maribel and Antonio share a sweet moment on this colorful zip wallet; or let Maribel take the spotlight on this tote featuring the magical doors unlocked by the members of her family.

Loungefly Disney Encanto Mirabel and Antonio Small Zip Wallet – BoxLunch Exclusive

Loungefly Disney Encanto Doors Crossbody Tote – BoxLunch Exclusive

Sometimes Loungefly takes a different approach with classic Disney characters like this lovely silhouette handbag inspired by Alice in Wonderland.

Loungefly Disney Alice in Wonderland Floral Silhouette Portrait Cream Handbag – BoxLunch Exclusive

We close things out with this lovely pastel iridescent (our favorite) Minnie Mouse bag. The shift of color as you look from every angle is so pretty and gives you even more options for pairing with your favorite wardrobe pieces. Oh, and did we mention it’s covered in sequins?

Loungefly Disney Minnie Mouse Iridescent Sequin Ears Mini Backpack – BoxLunch Exclusive

