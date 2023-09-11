Dr. Phillips Center Announces “The Residency Festival” Featuring Iconic Artists and Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts has announced The Residency Festival, which will see six memorable evenings featuring iconic artists alongside the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

What’s Happening:

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, Florida has announced The Residency Festival, featuring the return of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, London and a cross-section of the world’s most impressive artists creating six one-of-a-kind concert experiences.

The success of the Center’s sold-out Grand Celebration which marked the opening of Steinmetz Hall led to the creation of The Residency Festival.

Returning to conduct the Royal Philharmonic is Edwin Outwater. Michael Tilson Thomas called Outwater “One of the most innovative conductors on the scene today.” The Festival will now be an annual event. The Dr. Phillips Center is the only performing arts center in North America with such a residency. The Royal Philharmonic’s performances will feature collaborations with: Birmingham Royal Ballet – Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Birmingham Royal Ballet is one of the world’s greatest dance companies, a powerhouse in classical ballet and contemporary dance. Under the leadership of Carlos Acosta, the company pushes the art form into electrifying new directions. Made possible by a level of artistry, creativity, and technical excellence that creates demand for the Company’s performances around the world. Tonight’s performance brings together Birmingham Royal Ballet and the Royal Philharmonic in a North American premier of their Royal Albert Hall performances that are cherished by London audiences. The Birmingham Royal Ballet & The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is supported by Stanley & Judith Sandefur, Clancey & Susan Bounds, and I-Drive Improvement District / Sibille Pritchard. Beck – Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Beck's singular career has seen him explore all genres and eras of music, blurring boundaries and blazing a path into the future while foraging through the past. Having amassed a kaleidoscopic catalog of gold and platinum albums that consistently straddle the mainstream and avant-garde, the eight-time Grammy winner will make his debut performance with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra on October 4. This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see and hear Beck as never before, as the Dr. Phillips Center hosts a very special evening of unique arrangements of familiar favorites and seldom-heard deep cuts from a master of perpetual reinvention. Harry Connick Jr . – Thursday, October 5, 2023 Harry Connick, Jr. is the definition of a multi-talented star exemplifying excellence across multiple platforms in the entertainment world. He has had notable triumphs as an actor and television personality, but the foundation of his art remains his music and his legendary live performances. He has received Grammy and Emmy Awards, Tony nominations and has sold millions of records around the world. Now, fall in love with Harry’s musical virtuoso as he joins the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra for one special evening of big symphonic sounds and classics from his remarkable career. Diana Ross – Friday, October 6, 2023 Diana Ross defines an icon. A national treasure who has changed the course of music history. Ms. Ross’ unprecedented career has made her the most successful recording artist and entertainer of all time. Ms. Ross has received The Kennedy Center Honors, National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences Highest Honor, The Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Tony Award, in addition to an induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Song Writers Hall of Fame, National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences Hero Award, NAACP Entertainer Award, Billboards Female Entertainer of the Century Award, among others. If music moves you, Diana Ross and the Royal Philharmonic is an evening you will never forget. Broadway Royalty featuring Sutton Foster, Brian Stokes Mitchell – Saturday, October 7, 2023 An evening bringing together Broadway’s Royalty, Sutton Foster and Brian Stokes Mitchell with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra performing their greatest hits from Broadway and other standards. Their careers would be a dream come true for any aspiring Broadway actress or actor. Sutton Foster has performed in 11 Broadway shows including two Tony Award-winning performances in Anything Goes and Thoroughly Modern Millie. Sutton recently starred with Hugh Jackman in The Music Man shattering box office records. Her television credits include Bun Heads, Gilmore Girls, The Good Wife, Sesame Street, to name a few. New York Times called Brian Stokes Mitchell ‘the last leading man’ in recognition of his Tony Award-winning performance in Kiss Me Kate, as well as starring roles Man of La Mancha, Rag Time, Kiss of the Spiderwoman, and more. Stokes, as he prefers to be called, has extensive screen credits including a seven-year stint on Trapper John, MB, forty years of memorable performances on PBS Great Performances to Fraizer. Each of these artists with the Royal Philharmonic would be a memorable evening. Together, this is a not to be missed concert for Broadway lovers and anyone who loves great singing. The Bach Festival Choir – Sunday, October 8, 2023 Returning by popular demand, Bach Festival Society of Winter Park joins the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in an evening of the most beautiful and passionate music composed for orchestra and chorus. A portion of the program is dedicated to works performed by members of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at the coronation of HM King Charles III, including the world premiere of the orchestration of Tarik O’Regan’s Coronation Agnus Dei. Other featured works include Verdi, Rossini, Puccini, and Handel and the Royal Philharmonic performing thrilling opera overtures. Bach Festival Society performances are treasured by Central Florida audiences and across North America through their performances on PBS. Join us for an evening that will fill Steinmetz Hall with breathtakingly beautiful sound. The Great Orchestra Series is supported by PNC Bank, Chuck & Margery Pabst Steinmetz, Jody & Bill Orosz, Anil & Chitra Deshpande, Judy & David Albertson, and other generous donors.

To celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime roster of artists, The Residency Festival will include a Gala dinner on October 5 prior to Harry Connick Jr.’s performance with the Orchestra. Pre-show dining events will also be available for guests before the other performances.

Another highlight of The Residency during the October 8 performance by the Royal Philharmonic and The Bach Festival Choir will include a tribute to HM King Charles III in the year of his coronation featuring two pieces Handel Zadok The Priest and a Dr. Phillips Center commissioned orchestration of Tarik O’Regan’s Coronation Agnus Day, both of which were performed by members of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra as part of the coronation service at Westminster Abbey in May 2023. The performance will mark the world premiere of the orchestration.

This eclectic roster of prominent artists will take center stage at the famed Steinmetz Hall. In addition to being one of the world's most remarkably acoustic spaces, the multi-form venue is also one of the very few theaters in the world that can transform in shape, seating and sound to accommodate a variety of art forms and events.

Since January 2022, the biggest names in music and dance have graced its stage from Jennifer Hudson to the National Ballet of Ukraine, and more.

Steinmetz Hall also ranked on Architecture Digest’s list of “The 11 Most Beautiful Theaters in the World” alongside storied venues such as Australia’s Sydney Opera House and the Opéra Garnier in Paris.

With such a talented and diverse lineup of internationally recognized performers, The Residency Festival promises to attract international, national and local visitors. Tickets go on sale Monday, September 11 at noon ET, and can be purchased at the official site, here.

