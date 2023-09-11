Ken Jennings to Host Season 40 of “Jeopardy!” Solo

With the show’s return today, September 11th, it has been revealed that Ken Jennings will be hosting Season 40 of Jeopardy! solo, according to Deadline.

Ken Jennings will be hosting Jeopardy! as it returns for its 40th season today, September 11th.

as it returns for its 40th season today, September 11th. There had been confusion as to whether Jennings would host solo or whether Mayim Bialik, who has previously co-hosted the show, would return given the fact that SAG-AFTRA is on strike.

In May, Bialik walked away from hosting the final week of Season 39, as a result of the ongoing strike.

The show returns with the Season 37 Jeopardy! Second Chance competition, which features 27 select contestants from Season 37 who didn’t become champions in their initial appearances, given the chance to win again.

competition, which features 27 select contestants from Season 37 who didn’t become champions in their initial appearances, given the chance to win again. This allows Jeopardy! to use previous clues from past seasons, with their writers out on strike.

Here's the story of a show that is bringing back 9 very lovely contestants! Check out the first bunch TONIGHT on the premiere of S37 #JeopardySecondChance! 👯 pic.twitter.com/6AcXVuI2rK — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) September 11, 2023