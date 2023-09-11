New “Kiff” Chibi Tiny Tales Short Debuts Telling Story of Kiff, Barry, And A Claw Machine

Another Chibi Tiny Tales short has debuted, featuring another adventure with Kiff, Barry, and this time – a claw machine, in the unique animation style.

A new Chibi Tiny Tales short has debuted featuring characters from the Disney Channel Kiff , and this time they’re going on an adventure inside a claw machine.

After diving into the machine, she comes out with endless prizes for Barry and herself, much to the chagrin of the magical creature overseeing the arcade that they are in, leaving us on a bit of a cliffhanger. I suspect this isn’t the last we’ve seen of them.

The full series follows Kiff, an optimistic squirrel whose best intentions often lead to complete chaos, and her best friend Barry, a sweet and mellow bunny. Set in the bustling mountains, where animals and magical creatures live together in harmony, the series features the duo, who take the town by storm with their endless adventures and zest for life. Each half-hour episode, comprised of two 11-minute stories, will include a new original song.

Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts , various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia . On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.

based interstitial short on Disney Channel proper, or on the Disney Channel YouTube where it is now streaming. You can catch Kiff on Disney Channel, the DisneyNOW app, and Disney+