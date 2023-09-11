Review: Howl-O-Scream Returns with More Frights Than Ever at SeaWorld Orlando

Howl-O-Scream Orlando kicked off Friday at SeaWorld Orlando and brings more fights to the park than ever before. We were lucky enough to be invited out to experience the event and it was a scary good time.

The main attraction of Howl-O-Scream is of course the haunted houses. This year’s event features five unique haunts, including the brand new D3LER1UM666 Laboratories, which you can see in our scream cam video below. The new house is joined by returning favorites like Blood Beckoning and Captain’s Revenge: Drowned in Darkness, as well as refreshed versions of Dead Vines: Nawlins Nightmare and Beneath the Ice: The Meltdown. While D3LER1UM666 Laboratories is a great new addition to this lineup, Dead Vines is my personal favorite.

In addition to the houses, Howl-O-Scream also offers seven scare zones throughout the park. Guests are greeted by dancing sirens and sliders are the enter the new Portal of Passage. Then, games and ghouls await in the new CarnEvil Pier zone. A dangerous virus outbreak infects the Toxic Turmoil zone and vampires await guests in the Blood Light District. Returning favorites Terrors of the Deep, Witchcraft Bayou and Frozen Terror also once again terrify guests. And even when you’re out of these zones, don’t underestimate the creatures hiding in the bushes and around corners throughout the park.

The Siren’s Song and Monster Stomp shows also return to their respective locations in the park for this year’s event, but they are also joined by a new show. Guests can see a Siren in her natural habitat as she fetches pearls for those who are interested in purchasing.

And of course, there’s plenty of new Howl-O-Scream Orlando merchandise available around the park. Everything from drinkware to apparel and accessories can be purchased to commemorate your horrifying visit.

There is also plenty of delicious food available at this year’s event. Several booths can be found around the park offering things like the Cheesy Mac (my personal favorite) and the Zombie Taco. And don’t worry, there are plenty of variations of liquid courage available once again. Guests can choose from a variety of cocktails served in those signature blood bags.

Howl-O-Scream Orlando runs on select nights now through Halloween. Tickets are available here.